Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santok Singh Takes U-Turn; Says He Cannot Be Angry With Her For Too Long

Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill became popular post her Bigg Boss stint. The actress has been busy, and recently, she was in Chandigarh to shoot for a music video along with Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz's father Santok Singh was upset that although the actress was in Chandigarh, she didn't come to meet her family. He had also sworn that he won't talk to her for life. But now, he has taken a U-turn.

In a video, that is doing the rounds on social media, Santok said that he said that in anger and he can't be angry with her for too long as she is his daughter and he loves her a lot.

In the video, he was seen telling, "Kuch dinon se YouTube mein bawaal macha hua hai. Teek hai mein thoda naraaz tha, usko ghar ana chahiye tha, kyonki ek saal se kuch log uska intzar kar rahe the usko milne ke liye jinhone Bigg Boss 13 jab chal raha tha, un logon ne help ki thi, voting ki thi. Un logon mein zyadatar bacche hai. Kuch log mere dost ke bacche the."

He had said to his friends that when Shehnaaz comes to Punjab, he will make her meet their kids. But since, he couldn't make them meet her, he was a bit embarrassed.

Shehnaaz's father further added that when people asked him about Shehnaaz on Instagram, he was angry and said that she is not coming and also swore that he won't talk to her in life. However, he added that this is father-daughter fight and after sometime, everything becomes normal.

He further added, "Shehnaaz is my daughter and I love her a lot. I know I will be upset with her for some time but I cannot be angry for too long." Santok also clarified that he has Sana's manager's number.

