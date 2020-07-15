TKSS: An Overwhelmed Fan Thanks Kapil Sharma For Helping His Mother Cope With Depression

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-loved shows on television that all generations enjoy. It is a show that brings families together. The show has given many people a reason to laugh and be happy in the difficult phases. Recently, a user shared on Twitter that his mother who is suffering from depression wished to watch the show when she wasn’t keeping well.

The user had shared, “@KapilSharmaK9 Sir, my ma is suffering from severe depression & anxiety. She starts crying suddenly & doesn’t feel like talking to anyone When I asked her what can I do to help, she just said-“Put on Kapil Sharma Show” Thank you for making her smile, even if it is for some time”

He then went on to tag Kapil’s cast mates and added, “@kikusharda @Sumonauniverse7

@haanjichandan @Krushna_KAS @apshaha this goes for all of you. y’all have no idea how relieving it is to see my ma smiling and laughing after all that pain. Please continue to do the noble work y’all are doing by making ppl laugh. I am so thankful” (sic).

An overwhelmed Kapil acknowledged this tweet and thanked the fan and wished good health to his mother. He replied, “May god bless her .. she will b fine soon.. pls give her my love n regards n spend more time with her. Love.” Check out the posts below:

May god bless her .. she will b fine soon.. pls give her my love n regards n spend more time with her 😇 love https://t.co/kgKcUvAbQ5 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 15, 2020

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show Team To Resume Shoot By Mid-July; Archana Puran Singh To Be Back!

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma Lashes Out At An Abusive User Who Called Him Out For Not Tweeting About Sushant