Abhinav Shukla Shares An Endearing Post For Wife Rubina Dilaik Who Is Battling COVID-19

Rubina Dilaik recently took to her social media handle to inform her fans and close friends that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently home quarantined in her hometown in Shimla. While fans have been pouring in loads of love and messages for a speedy recovery for her, the actor's husband Abhinav Shukla has also gone on to share an endearing post for his wife.

Abhinav who is currently residing at the couple's Mumbai home also expressed how much he is missing his wife during this phase. The Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor shared a picture of a toothbrush and a toothpaste on his post. He captioned the same stating "Life Is Incomplete Without The Other One". The actor then added stating "Get Well Soon Baby" along with kisses and a hug emoji. Take a look at his post.

His wife was quick to react in the same with a pensive looking emoji. Apart from that, the couple's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Mahajan also showered loads of love on the post. Actor Sharad Kelkar's wife Keerti Kelkar also reacted to the post with a red heart emoji. TV and web writer Gautam Hegde who is also a close friend of the couple wrote under the post stating how Abhinav did not express his love during the initial days of their courtship but now he has shared this mushy post for Rubina. Tagging Rubina, Gautam pulled her leg stating how her love has been fulfilled.

Earlier Rubina had taken to her social media account to inform her fans about her health by stating that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but that she still sees a silver lining to the same. The Bigg Boss 14 winner added that she will be eligible to donate her plasma once she recovers from the virus. The actor urged everyone who has come in close contact with her to also get tested for the same. Take a look at her post.

The Choti Bahu actor's Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Manu Punjabi and others also wished her a speedy recovery for the same. On the work front, the actor had been shooting for her show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki before the filming restrictions was imposed. She was also seen in the music video 'Galat' opposite Paras Chhabra.