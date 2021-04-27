Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega Song: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin’s Stellar Performance Steals The Show

The much-awaited soulful track titled 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' featuring Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin is finally out. The song is crooned by the talented Vishal Mishra and talks about heartbreak, betrayal and pain. However, it is Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's powerful performance that acts as a complete show-stealer in the song.

Talking about the same, Jasmin plays a new bride whose husband essayed by Aly mistreats her and is in love with another woman. The song traces her journey as she has to bear extreme pain and heartbreak to see her husband constantly with the other woman. Aly can be seen rudely dissing her whenever she tries to confront him.

Jasmin can be seen dancing in one of the scenes sporting a traditional green lehenga as she tries to express her sorrowful state of mind to her husband. Vishal can be seen crooning the song with a pensive expression in some glimpses. The track ends with an emotionally high note as Jasmin's character decides to separate herself from the toxic marriage and take revenge on her husband along with the other women whom he has also cheated.

The songs' heartfelt lyrics coupled with Vishal's melodious voice may make this one the heartbreak anthem of the year. Jasmin not only looks beautiful in her traditional attires but her performance as a suppressed wife stuck in a loveless marriage is impeccable. On the other hand, Aly is super convincing as a shrewd, cold and disloyal husband in his negative performance. The music video looks aesthetically rich as it is shot amidst picturesque palaces and minarets. Take a look at the song.

Talking about the song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' Vishal has composed the song and has also penned the lyrics along with Kaushal Kishore. The song has been helmed by Navjit Bhuttar. The track has already crossed more than 4 million views on Youtube. This marks the second music video of Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The two were earlier seen in the music video 'Tera Suit'. The track that was crooned by Tony Kakkar has already crossed 100 million views on Youtube.