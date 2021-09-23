Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Is Arunita's Fav Show; Pawandeep Says Fans Will Get To Watch Some Magical Moments

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Fans are loving Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, as Ram and Priya. Currently, on the show Ram and Priya are all set to get married and the family members are gearing up for the special events.

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal, who are known for their chemistry, will be seen in a wedding sequence of the show. They will be seen performing at the sangeet ceremony of Ram and Priya. Recently, the duo opened up about shooting for the show. The duo said that they had great time shooting for the special sequence.

Pawandeep told TOI that the cast of the show, especially Nakuul and Disha were kind to them and added that the viewers will get to watch some magical moments.

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "When we went on the sets, it seemed like they are amongst the people we already know. Everyone from the cast and crew were so gracious and kind to us, especially Nakuul and Disha! Being a part of their celebrations is an honour for me. You will see some magical moments that will be created on-screen."

On the other hand, Arunita said that BALH is her all-time favourite show and they enjoyed being a part of the special sequence.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actor Nakuul Mehta Shares An Update About His Health, Thanks Fans For Their Wishes

Hina Khan, Avika Gor To Gauahar Khan & Surbhi Chandna- TV Actors Holiday In Maldives

She said, "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is my all-time favourite show. In addition to that, I love anything and everything related to weddings. So, imagine my delight at being a part of this special sequence on the show. The entire atmosphere on the sets had great wedding vibes and we really enjoyed being a part of it."