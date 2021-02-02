BB 14: Gautam Hegde Slams Salman Khan For Supporting Rakhi; Calls Recent Weekend Episode Worst

The recent Bigg Boss 14's Weekend Ka Vaar faced a lot of backlash from netizens as they didn't like host Salman Khan supporting Rakhi Sawant instead of Abhinav Shukla. Many celebrities too came in support of Abhinav, among them was writer Gautam Hegde, who called Salman biased and the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the worst episode.

Sharing a collage of Abhinav and Salman on his Instagram page, Gautam wrote a lengthy note and accused Salman of being unfairly lenient towards Rakhi Sawant, whose behaviour on the show Gautam likened to harassment.

Gautam wrote, "This weekend was probably the worst episode of Bigg Boss. There have been episodes before where the host has sounded biased towards someone or the other, but this time, I could not see how they chose to shrug off something as serious as harassment and make the victim sound like someone seeking attention and worse, they tried to convince him that he was visible to the audience because of these antics!"

Supporting Abhinav, the writer wrote, "Abhinav Shukla is a perfectly behaved gentleman, and no one can take that away from him- the viewers who watch the show, and whoever has worked with him or knows him will vouch for it. Initially on the show, he came across as 'boring' and 'did not give content' and someone who 'spoke about science' and that was mocked at. Then they mocked at him for piggybacking on his wife's ticket to the show. But he just kept his head held high and kept going. He was the right contestant for the wrong show, but he slowly picked up the ropes."

He wondered in what way did Salman find Rakhi's antics, especially when she crossed a line and pulled the strings of his shorts, in good humour and friendly, and asked, "If a man were to write a girl's name just above his underwear line claiming his love for her and trying to pull her bra strap, would that be called harmless entertainment?"

He concluded by posting, "When I read heartening posts in support of him, it warms my heart and he is a winner in that regard already. Because finally there is a man who has earned respect and won hearts by playing even Bigg Boss like a gentleman's game!"

Actresses Drashti Dhami and Simple Kaul agreed with Gautam.

