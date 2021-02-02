Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu To Enter The Show As Nikki Tamboli's Connection!

Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stone unturned to grab attention of the audience. A few weeks ago, contestants' friends and family members had entered the house for a short period to support them. Now, yet again the makers have organised family week, where in contestants' friends or ex-Bigg Boss contestants will be entering the house as connections to support their favourites. We had recently revealed that Jasmin Bhasin will be entering the house as Aly Goni's connection. As per the latest report, Jaan Kumar Saanu will be entering the house as Nikki Tamboli's connection.

As per ETimes TV report, "Jaan, who developed a great bond with Nikki during his stay on the show, will go inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as her connection in the family round." Apparently, all the celebrities entering the house as connections have been in quarantine from January 30 and are expected to enter by weekend.

It is also being said that Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik will be entering the house as Rubina's connection. Earlier, there were reports that Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh and Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha Parmar might enter the house. While Ritesh's existence is still a mystery, Disha refused to enter the house. When a fan asked about the same, she had tweeted, "It not about personal preference! I understand your emotions, you should understand mine too! He is strong enough to fight his own battles and trust me.. having me around him for a week will put pressure on him especially now when i am dragged in the conversation every now & then."

Other contestants who are likely to enter the house as connections are Manu Punjabi for Eijaz Khan/Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rahul Mahajan for Abhinav Shukla and Arshi Khan's brother. It was said that Shefali Bagga would be entering to support Vikas Gupta, but the latter got eliminated recently.

