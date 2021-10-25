Bigg Boss 15: Wild Card Contestant Rajiv Adatia Calls Vishal Kotian ‘Manipulator’; Read Statement

Bigg Boss 15 is all set to become more interesting to watch as the former model and Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty's rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia is entering the madhouse tonight. When he had appeared on the stage with Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Rajiv called his rakhi sister Shamita Shetty 'loyal'.

Well, before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Rajiv Adatia had a candid chat with Telly Chakker, in which he said that Jay Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are playing the game well. When asked about who he thinks he won't get along with in the house, he answered Vishal Kotian. Rajiv Adatia called Vishal a 'manipulator'. Let us tell you, Vishal and Shamita share a great bond of friendship and Rajiv wants to make Shamita understand his game.

While speaking about Shilpa Shetty's message for Shamita Shetty, Rajiv Adatia told Pinkvilla, "Shilpa has sent her love and support. Shamita has no idea that I am entering the house, and she has mentioned me a few times there, so I know she is thinking of me. Her true brother is going inside the house, and not a fake one." Moreover, speaking about Shamita's equation with her rumoured boyfriend Raqesh Bapat, the model said, "He is a very sweet person, and is very respectful towards her. He is a great guy. If Shamita is happy, I am happy. So if they are dating, or will be dating, they have my approval and blessings."

Talking about Rajiv Adatia, he is an entrepreneur from London, UK. He shares a good bond with many Bollywood and TV celebs like Bipasha Basu, Shetty sisters, Karan Tacker, Sunil Grover, Sonu Nigam, Parineeti Chopra and so on. He also knows Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Vishal Kotian and others personally. Let's how he changes the game after entering the Bigg Boss 15 house!