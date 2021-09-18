Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Karan Johar To Announce Bigg Boss OTT Winner; Pratik Or Divya Who Will Bag Trophy?

After six weeks of its run, Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar is coming to an end. The Bigg Boss OTT finale is being streamed today (September 18) on Voot. The celebrity contestants who are competing for the trophy are- Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat and Nishant Bhat. The finale will have Ritesh Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa as guests. Shamita-Raqesh, Pratik-Divya and Nishat-Moose will be giving some damakedaar performances. Check out the LIVE updates of the show.

# The finale starts with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham playing in the background, while Karan gets emotional as the season is ending and wonders what he will do as Bigg Boss OTT will be over!

# Karan shows some 'What the fun moments'! The scene shifts to Divya teasing Raqesh and Shamita. Later, contestants are asked to play one last game; they are asked to perform two skits.

# Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have some fun with the contestants.