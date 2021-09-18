Bigg Boss OTT Grand Finale: Karan Johar To Announce Bigg Boss OTT Winner; Pratik Or Divya Who Will Bag Trophy?

After
six
weeks
of
its
run,
Bigg
Boss
OTT
hosted
by
Karan
Johar
is
coming
to
an
end.
The
Bigg
Boss
OTT
finale
is
being
streamed
today
(September
18)
on
Voot.
The
celebrity
contestants
who
are
competing
for
the
trophy
are-
Shamita
Shetty,
Pratik
Sehajpal,
Divya
Agarwal,
Raqesh
Bapat
and
Nishant
Bhat.
The
finale
will
have
Ritesh
Deshmukh,
Genelia
D'Souza,
Rithvik
Dhanjani,
Karan
Wahi,
Bharti
Singh
and
Harsh
Limbachiyaa
as
guests.
Shamita-Raqesh,
Pratik-Divya
and
Nishat-Moose
will
be
giving
some
damakedaar
performances.
Check
out
the
LIVE
updates
of
the
show.
#
The
finale
starts
with
Kabhi
Khushi
Kabhie
Gham
playing
in
the
background,
while
Karan
gets
emotional
as
the
season
is
ending
and
wonders
what
he
will
do
as
Bigg
Boss
OTT
will
be
over!
#
Karan
shows
some
'What
the
fun
moments'!
The
scene
shifts
to
Divya
teasing
Raqesh
and
Shamita.
Later,
contestants
are
asked
to
play
one
last
game;
they
are
asked
to
perform
two
skits.
#
Bharti
Singh
and
Harsh
Limbachiyaa
have
some
fun
with
the
contestants.