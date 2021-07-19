Disha Parmar Gets A Peck On Her Cheek From Hubby Rahul Vaidya; Actress Shares Sweet Moment After Wedding

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding was indeed a celebratory moment for TV celebs as well as their fans. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai and the videos and pictures from their wedding and sangeet went viral on social media. Interestingly, Rahul and Disha's friends from the industry and Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants attended their wedding ceremony.

Now, after the wedding celebrations, Disha Parmar recently shared a boomerang video of cute moment with husband Rahul Vaidya on her Instagram story. The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress shared video with the Indian Idol 1 fame, in which he can be seen giving a peck on her cheek.

See picture

Disha Parmar captioned the video as "Hello Husband! @rahulvaidyarkv." The couple can be seen twinning in a red night suit. Interestingly, the initials of their names - RKV and DRV can be seen written on their outfits. Well, the video went viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their mushy moment.

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's Sangeet Ceremony: DisHul Dance Their Heart Out; JasLy, Arshi & Others Attend

Talking about their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot as per Hindu customs in Mumbai. The couple's beautiful pictures in royal wedding attire went viral on social media. The duo performed a beautiful dance on some of the popular romantic songs on their sangeet night. Celebs like Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Arjun Bijlani, Arshi Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sonali Phogat and others had a gala time in their reception.

Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Finally Enter Marital Bliss, Here Are Inside Pics And Videos

Rahul Vaidya is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as a contestant. The singer was a runner-up of Bigg Boss 14.