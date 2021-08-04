Divyanka Tripathi On Being Trolled For Bade Achhe Lagte Hain & Saurabh's Eviction In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Divyanka Tripathi has been in the news regarding her show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has won a lot of praise for doing daredevil stunts on the show successfully. However, recently, she was trolled on social media. A user called her cunningly smart as he/she felt that the actress initially supported Arjun Bijlani's decision and later she tried to be sweet by wishing Sourabh Raaj Jain.

The actress replied to the user by tweeting, "My dear, I shouldn't explain but since I'm so fond of @saurabhraajjain. I will. I was sarcastic...I said many things before and after like he's a vegetarian which wasn't shown (for broadcasting rules maybe, which is justified). There's more to what you see on TV."



She also tweeted in support of Sourabh in which she said that although he was eliminated too soon, he won millions of hearts.

Divyanka was also in the news for rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Recently, she took to her social media, wherein, she shared a few happy pictures and wrote a lengthy note on how trolls have helped her evolve and grow into a mature person. Now, the actress has reacted the trolls and revealed that they (trolls) do affect her.

Regarding Sourabh Raaj Jain's eviction, she said, "I have been trolled for the past few days based on half information. The first one was concerned with me being a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. And the second was pertaining to Saurabh Raaj Jain's eviction in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here too, only half of my byte was shown on TV where I was saying in sarcasm that it is a good strategy to evict someone. Fans may have thought that I wanted him out. I understand content has to be edited in a show but in this case, people saw just that bit which and drew conclusions."

She said that some of them tell her to ignore the trolls because at some point they will get bored and stop, but she thinks that the damage by not responding is far more than remaining silent. She feels that the right message should go out at the right time.

The actress also feels that trolling is like a bullying culture which we used to face in school. She added that at work place too bullying continues in some way or the other; it happens more online as people know that their faces cannot be seen, their identities are not known, and hence they can verbalise whatever they want to without even understanding a situation.

Divyanka said that trolling affects her mentally. She said, "The trolling starts and it continues without people having adequate information or knowledge. They actually forget that there is a real person that they are talking about and these things will affect that person mentally and emotionally. Especially when it comes to celebrities people feel that we are objects who come and go on screen. But we too have emotions and we get affected by these things."

She also recalled that she was trolled during her wedding and things got really bad then, after which she approached cyber police. She revealed that she came across multiple accounts created using her name and the profiles had ugly images of her. So, she shared links and screenshots with cyber police for help. She added that as soon as they started tracking, the trolls stopped.