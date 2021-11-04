Diwali 2021: Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi & Other TV Celebs Wish Fans On Diwali

Today (November 4, 2021), many people across the world are celebrating Diwali aka the Festival of lights. On this day, people light diyas and pray for prosperity and success in their lives. Diwali is considered as one of the biggest festivals in India. Thus, people never miss any chance to celebrate this festival of lights with joy and happiness.

Amidst all, popular TV celebs have also wished fans on the occasion of Diwali 2021 on their social media handles. Let's have a look-

Abhinav Shukla tweeted, "Wishing you all a Happy Diwali and i wish enlightenment, prosperity and victory of the righteous over the corrupt. #happydiwali2021."

Wishing you all a Happy Diwali and i wish enlightenment, prosperity and victory of the righteous over the corrupt. #happydiwali2021 — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) November 4, 2021

TV Celebs Share Fond Memories Of Diwali Celebration With Their Families (EXCLUSIVE PICS INSIDE)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures of herself in an Indian outfit. She captioned the post as, "Back to getting dressed, meeting friends & family and enjoying festivities together...finally!😀 #HappyChhotiDiwali 🤗."

Pandya Store fame Akshay Kharodia shared a lovely picture with his wife Divya on Instagram. He wrote, "May the diyas🪔 light lead you onto the road of growth and prosperity. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali 🎇🌟."

Abhishek Kapur wrote, "Happiest Diwali to all of you 🪔. Stay safe , enjoy yourself to the fullest , spend time with friends & family . Please do not burst crackers & harm any animals . HAPPIEST DIWALI 🪔❤️!!!!."

Karan Tacker captioned his Instagram post as, "Happiest Diwali everyone ! Love and light 🪔."

Sunil Grover wrote, "Lit up all these candles last night. One is still lit. Jisko light deni hai wo din main bhi dega. Happy Diwali! 🪔🙏"

EXCLUSIVE! Aasiya Kazi To Kushagre Dua, TV Celebs Share Their Thoughts On Celebrating Diwali In Unique Way

Erica Fernandes shared beautiful pictures of herself in a red gown, and captioned her Instagram post as, "Happy Diwali 😁 🎆."

Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna shared some pictures with his wife on Instagram and wished his fans by writing, "This DIWALI as we light our diyas let's burn all the hatred n negativity and start treating every single being with KINDNESS and COMPASSION..Because FORTUNATE are the ones who hav learned to ADMIRE and not ENVY .... JAI SHRI RAM ।।."

Filmibeat wishes a Happy Diwali to all!