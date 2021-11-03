EXCLUSIVE! Aasiya Kazi To Kushagre Dua, TV Celebs Share Their Thoughts On Celebrating Diwali In Unique Way

Aasiya Kazi

My unique way of celebrating Diwali is very simple, to spend time and celebrate with family and friends. The moment you think of Diwali, the first thing that comes to mind is crackers. So one thing that we all can do to make this Diwali unique and special is to not burn them because of the air and noise pollution and also because it affects the animals in a bad way. Animals and birds get scared and scarred for a long time, and since I am an animal lover, I really don't like seeing them go through this trauma. It's real and hurting, so let's not put our furry friends under this torture and make it happy for them too.

Karan Khandelwal

Well, I don't know if it's unique or not, but this Diwali I had thought to make it special for someone here. This is the first time I am not going home on Diwali, and in Mumbai, since my family isn't there, the person who takes care of my food, etc. and my home is my maid. She has been there with me for quite some time, and now that I have changed homes, she still travels and comes to my place. Even though she is working at other places, she made sure that she still is there when I need her for any work. So this Diwali since I am shooting and can't go to my hometown, I will give my maid a surprise by visiting her home and meeting her kids. They all wat h my show, she keeps saying that the kids love my show and follow it, so I think if going to meet them especially in their home, her kids will really be happy. I of course will take gifts and sweets for them and I felt that if this one small effort can make them really happy and give them a day full of memories, then why not.

Kushagre Dua

We can celebrate this Diwali in a unique way by contributing to the local shopkeepers, vendors, entrepreneurs, etc. who got affected by the pandemic and helping them in their business by buying from them instead of online/mall shopping. I got inspired by Shahrukh Khan's Cadbury ad where he is supporting the local shopkeepers, it's like taking one step ahead in the Vocal for Local movement, by not just supporting the hashtag on social media but also doing it in real life. Since we know how all of us got affected because of the pandemic if each one of us can donate clothes, food, etc. to a few poor people, instead of spending excessively on crackers, cards, high-end gifts for close people, etc. It is a personal choice how people want to spend their own money, but a little consideration for the less fortunate people will make their Diwali also special. At the end of the day Diwali is a festival of sharing and happiness, so let's light the lives of a few people with happiness and smiles by just these little gestures.

Vishwajeet Pradhan

This pandemic has shown what a small, village-like, interdependent world is. What happens in China impacts each & every corner of the earth. And a vaccine that's developed in UK or US once again counters that impact all over. So the unique way to celebrate this Diwali, would be to at least help improve the world around us. Not just donating money & forgetting about it but actually, making an effort to see that the less fortunate around us like our maids, drivers, workers, etc. get some opportunity, education, training, exposure, etc. Something that lets the prosperity and blessings of Goddess Laxmi reach their homes also, at least in due course.

Khushi Jain

I love Diwali but I am not a big fan of crackers, I hate them. So this Diwali I won't be able to go back home because of shoot and shows, so I have decided to celebrate it with my most special friends. I will be visiting a dog shelter, feeding them and spending time with them and being with them because they really get scared with the noise of crackers and it affects them more than we can think. So getting them treats, playing with them at least will deviate their attention and they would be focused on people around them instead of the deafening noises of crackers around them.

Vivek Mishra

Diwali is a festival of joy and celebration, a celebration of victory over evil. This Diwali I would make sure to take care of the education of a few under privileged kids in my own capacity. Sharing is caring and Diwali is all about sharing and spreading happiness. God has been kind and I believe that if you share the happiness, it gets multiplied, it does not just bring happiness to you and of course good Karma, but also the people you help, will do the same in their own capacity to help others. I always believe that instead of donating money one time, it's better to invest in their education so that they can be independent. Many parents want their kids to study but can't afford it especially more after the pandemic, so why not ease their burden a little and help them fulfil their children's dreams of education. This Diwali please look around and see who can you make smile with a small gesture and a little effort of yours. Let's make this a Happy Diwali for everyone.