Himanshi Khurana Reveals The Reason Behind Turning Down John Abraham's Parmanu

Punjabi actress and singer Himanshi Khurana became popular after he Bigg Boss 13 stint. She has been in the news for both professional and personal reasons. Of late, the actress grabbed headlines as she became the first female Punjabi actress to be featured on New York's Times Square, all thanks to her new music video, 'Surma Bole'. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Himanshi revealed that she was offered John Abraham's Parmanu but lost on it as she thought it was unreal!

Himanshi said that she was offered to play John's wife in the film and said that she was in Delhi when she got the film offer. She couldn't believe and wasn't sure about it. She thought why they will offer this role to someone from Punjab!

The actress said, "I had left one Hindi movie also and that was Parmanu starring John Abraham. I was in Delhi when this film got offered to me and a lot of people compelled me to take this up. It was his wife's role. But honestly speaking I was not able to believe it. I wasn't feeling very sure about it. There was not anything wrong from the makers' side in fact they convinced me a lot but in the back of my mind, I was thinking that why would somebody offer this role to someone from Punjab? My mind was puzzled at that point of time and I said no. But later I came to know the opportunity was real."

When asked if she regrets not doing the film, she said, "No not at all. Kyunki main hamesha yahi sochti hoon ki agar mere saath ye chiz nahi hui to vo mere liye thi hi nahi (Because I feel that if a thing didn't happen to me, it was not meant for me). During Bigg Boss also four times discussions happened and I said no to it but eventually I went there because something good was supposed to happen. It's all about destiny."

