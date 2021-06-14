Kumkum Bhagya LEAP: NEW Promo Shows Abhi Drunk & Shattered; Amit Lohia To Enter The Show

In the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Tanu yet again makes Pragya and others fool and get married to Abhi. This hurts Abhi, who blames Pragya for everything again. Although Pragya promises to make things fine, we assume that it won't work, which will separate Abhi and Pragya. Post this, the show will witness a major leap, and many things will change in the show.

Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in the show, had recently revealed the changes that viewers will get to see in her character. She will be seen as a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. Now, the makers have revealed a new promo in which, Abhi (played by Shabir Ahluwalia) is seen drunk and completely shattered.

In the promo, someone snatches his guitar while Abhi begs him not to. But the person asks him to pay money and take the guitar. Abhi falls down and Pragya's daughter Prachi asks him to get up. Abhi, who is broken, tells Prachi that he will snatch everything from fate again and will never become close to anyone.

The channel shared the promo and captioned it as, "Bhagya ne liya hai yeh kaisa mod, ki jis parivaar mein basi thi Abhi ki jaan, aaj unhi se woh hogaya hai door. Aakhir kya hoga iss #BhagyaKaNayaSafar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KumkumBhagya mein, 18th June, Friday, 9 PM, sirf #ZeeTV par aur aur kahin bhi, kabhi bhi #ZEE5 App par."

The promo suggests that Abhi has gone bankrupt and Prachi is married. Fans spot sindoor on Prachi's forehead and wonder if she is married to Ranbir.

Meanwhile, as per Tellychakkar's report Amit Lohia will enter the Zee TV's show. He will apparently play Abhi's friend Gaurav. It is being said that his entry will bring a fresh twist in the show and will make the narrative all the more interesting.

Are you excited about the leap? Hit the comment box to share your views.