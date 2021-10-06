Maniesh Paul Brings Along #Bestkanextavtar With India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 To Delhi, This Navratri

Over the years, Sony Entertainment Television has redefined weekend viewing by offering some of the finest and the most successful talent shows. After the roaring success of the first season, the channel is all set to unveil India’s Best Dancer - Season 2.

The new season not only promises to be bigger in its scale and entertainment quotient but will also showcase some superlative & versatile talent as well. The show intends to find #BestKaNextAvatar through the platform which will be an ultimate test for the best dancers from across the country. Produced by Frames Production Company, India’s Best Dancer - Season 2 will premiere on 16th October and will air every Sat-Sun at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television. Host of the show – Maniesh Paul visited the capital city today, to kickstart the Navratri celebrations with the contestants from India’s Best Dancer – Season 2.

India’s Best Dancer – Season 2, promises to be the toughest dance reality show on Indian television and the makers have ensured to make it challenging at every step. Starting with the Auditions, the contestants will get only 90 seconds on the clock to impress the judges with at least 3 Power Moves to head further in the competition. As the clock keeps ticking, the judges, or E.N.T specialists – Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, will keep a close eye on the Entertainment, Newness and Technique that the contestants bring forth through their dancing. While Malaika will assess the 'Entertainment’ quotient in each act, Geeta will look for 'Newness’ in the moves and Terence will account for perfection in the 'Technique’.

The second phase of Mega Auditions will see the selected contestants battle it out in pairs and trios post a solo performance to move into the next round. In the Grand Premiere, the judges will announce the Top 12 contestants as the Best Barah who will have a respective mentor in the journey ahead. Week-on-week these 12 contestants will have to impress the judges and audience alike to move closer to winning the most coveted title of India’s Best Dancer!

If you think you have seen it all, brace yourself for the unmatched talent that the show will bring to fore. With digital auditions expanding the reach to various untapped markets, India’s Best Dancer – Season 2 will showcase who are an epitome of passion, dedication and determination. The audience will see a perfect mélange of power-packed performances and inspiring stories every week starting 16th October.

Maniesh Paul, Host – India’s Best Dancer Season 2 said, “I am excited to begin this new journey with one of the biggest dance reality shows on Indian Television – India’s Best Dancer 2. In the past season we all saw the kind of talent that the show attracted, and this time around, I am looking forward to watch the show elevate its bar above and beyond! As the show premiers soon, we are super stoked to be kickstarting the first leg of promotions in Delhi! It’s quite a happy coincidence that Navratri is setting the mood for India’s Best Dancer. Delhi is my first home and I have some beautiful memories associated with this city. So this is like a homecoming for me. I'm kicked to welcome and host some of the finest dancing talents of the nation, in my hometown. All these contestants have such a vivacious energy, creating a synergy with my own, which makes it impossible to have a dull moment around them. Adding to it all, is the stellar panel of judges with 'Malaika, Geeta and Terrence’, or the E.N.T specialists as they are known on the show for encouraging as well as developing the contestants. It’s truly going to be a rollercoaster ride, and I am looking forward to the same.”