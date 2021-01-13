Mohit Hiranandani On His Marriage Plans With Steffi Kingham: Hopefully, By The End Of This Year

About Wedding Plans

When asked about their wedding plans, Mohit Hiranandani said, "Hopefully, by the end of this year. But I can't confirm because we have to go back to Kolkata, we have to meet our parents, we'll have a pandit and proper discussion hoga and get the dates. We will wait till then. We will have to wait for Steffi's family to be ready as well. Then yes."

A Yacht Proposal

Mohit‘s fiancée Steffi Kingham is a cabin crew, the actor had decided to propose her at a theatre. However, he kept changing his plans due to Steffi's constant changes in shifts. "Finally, I planned that we all will go for a yacht party. If Steffi is there, I will propose, else I would have partied with my friends," Mohit said.

Parents’ Reaction To The Proposal

While speaking about parents' reaction to the proposal, Mohit Hiranandani said, "My family's side knew about it. I couldn't tell Steffi's parents because I was worried that they might get excited and tell Steffi about it. But I did drop a hint to her mom. She had messaged me on Christmas to wish and I asked her what gift she wants. She said, ‘I want you two to be happy, to be together and love her for the rest of your life'. So I said alright, ‘I am going to gift you on 31st.'"

Mohit & Steffi’s Love Story

Explaining their love story in short, the Pavitra Bhagya actor shared, "We met at a mutual friend's party. We just hit it off. We were not looking for a relationship back then. We didn't exchange numbers for good six months. We would talk to each other on social media and we exchanged a lot of conversation. One fine day, she asked me out and I wasn't ready. She said, ‘I am.' I told her that I want to focus on my career and I had just come out of a relationship. They get very toxic and taxing at times. I wasn't ready. She agreed and said, ‘I love you and if you are scared of the tag, then it's fine. If you find someone, you can leave.' She told me later that she knew I love her and was just scared of the tag. That surprised me. I think that was the best decision of my life."

About Mohit Hiranandani

Mohit was the semi-finalist of Splitsvilla 10. He has featured in popular shows like Patiala Babes and Pavitra Bhagya.