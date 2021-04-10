Ridhi Dogra Turns Assistant Director For The Married Woman, Shares A Heartfelt Note

Ridhi Dogra is basking in the success of her ALTBalaji series The Married Woman. Her performance as Astha, a woman who embarks on a journey of self-discovery is being loved by the masses. Recently the actor took to her social media handle to share that she also had turned into an assistant director for the series.

Talking about the same, Ridhi shared a video of herself starting the clapperboard before a romantic scene featuring her and her co-star Monica Dogra. She shared another BTS still featuring her and Monica from the scene wherein she can be seen holding the clapperboard. Lastly Ridhi also shared the end credit screenshot wherein her name features as the 5th assistant director of the show. Take a look at the post shared by the Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? actor.

However, what was unmissable on the post was the actor's heart-touching note describing her experience on the sets of The Married Woman. She mentioned in her caption that she thought of introducing herself as the assistant director of the show since today marks one month of its release. Ridhi mentioned that she feels donning the hat of an AD for the show is a feather in her cap.

Ridhi further added that she wishes to be a team player on the sets of all her projects and wants to be present with the rest of the cast and crew. She also called herself selfish as this act of hers allows her to stay in the world of the story and gives her the leeway to better her performance. The actor revealed that she is always thinking about the bigger picture and not just about her character.

She stated that one has to be a good person to be a good actor and that not taking oneself so seriously helps to deliver the performance more effectively. The Woh Apna Sa actor mentioned that she misses her character Astha from The Married Woman but she also misses her time on the sets. The actor concluded by stating that she wanted to wholly and solely belong to the show and that she is thankful to the direction team to allow her to be a part of their team.