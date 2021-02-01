‘Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Should Lift The Bigg Boss 14 Trophy Together’; Says This Celeb

Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 journey has had their share of ups and downs. Recently the fans of the couple slammed the makers of the show when the host, Salman Khan called their reaction to Rakhi Sawant's flirtations as 'overreacting.' Given their journey which was full of trials and tribulations inside the show, one of the former Bigg Boss contestants wants the couple to lift the trophy together.

Yes, you heard that right, Bigg Boss 8 contestant and model, Diandra Soares recently took to her social media to state that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to lift the Bigg Boss trophy together. Diandra also took a dig at the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode and called the treatment meted out to the couple to be, 'gut-wrenching' and 'utter rubbish.' Take a look at her tweet.

This couple @ashukla09 @RubiDilaik both need to win together..... they must lift this trophy together & I hope they stay together... !!!! Because what utter rubbish is happening to them is gut wrenching. Watching WKW rerun. 😑🤕😔🥴😵🙄😒 ugh sickening 🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Diandra Soares (@diandrasoares13) January 31, 2021

Meanwhile, not only Diandra but many members of the TV fraternity called out the show, Bigg Boss 14 including the host, Salman Khan for schooling Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's reaction towards Rakhi Sawant. They accused the reality show of justifying harassment. Some of the celebs who came out in support of Rubina and Abhinav include VJ Andy, Shristy Rode, Vishal Singh, Ekta Kaul and many others.

