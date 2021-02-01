    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      ‘Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla Should Lift The Bigg Boss 14 Trophy Together’; Says This Celeb

      By
      |

      Television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 journey has had their share of ups and downs. Recently the fans of the couple slammed the makers of the show when the host, Salman Khan called their reaction to Rakhi Sawant's flirtations as 'overreacting.' Given their journey which was full of trials and tribulations inside the show, one of the former Bigg Boss contestants wants the couple to lift the trophy together.

      Rubina-Dilaik-Abhinav-Shukla-Bigg-Boss-14

      Yes, you heard that right, Bigg Boss 8 contestant and model, Diandra Soares recently took to her social media to state that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to lift the Bigg Boss trophy together. Diandra also took a dig at the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode and called the treatment meted out to the couple to be, 'gut-wrenching' and 'utter rubbish.' Take a look at her tweet.

      Meanwhile, not only Diandra but many members of the TV fraternity called out the show, Bigg Boss 14 including the host, Salman Khan for schooling Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's reaction towards Rakhi Sawant. They accused the reality show of justifying harassment. Some of the celebs who came out in support of Rubina and Abhinav include VJ Andy, Shristy Rode, Vishal Singh, Ekta Kaul and many others.

      Also Read: Sonali Phogat Takes A Dig At Rubina Dilaik; Says She Can Do Fareb To Win The Show

      Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Has A Breakdown, Pleads Bigg Boss To Send Her Home

      Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 1, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X