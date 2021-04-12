Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Asks Her Fans To Choose Between Her Looks

Rubina Dilaik has been active on her social media handle ever since being crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss 14. The actor has been treating her fans with some fond moments of her professional and personal life. She recently blessed our timeline by sharing some beautiful pictures from her photoshoot. Not only this, but the actor also asked fans to choose their favourite look of hers.

Talking about the same, the Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor shared a video on her social media handle that has her flaunting her three different looks. One of the looks has her sporting a gorgeous green ballroom gown with which she has paired up an extravagant floral headdress. The Bigg Boss 14 winner is truly looking exquisite in the unique look.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik's New Look From Her Show Shakti Is Royalty Personified, See Pic

While in another look, Rubina has sported a stunning attire that consists of a pink coloured balloon sleeved blouse with which she has paired up a black thigh-slit long skirt. She has further paired up the look with black heels, radiant makeup and a sleek hairdo. The Choti Bahu actor looks like a visual delight in this chic look.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik-Paras Chhabra's Galat Crosses One Million Views In Just 5 Hours; Trends At Number 1 On YouTube

The third and last look has Rubina wearing an embellished halter neck silver attire with frills in the skirt. The Jeanie Aur Juju actor has paired up the look with a lovely floral hairband and a straight hairdo. The actor captioned the same stating, "Tell me favourite look." The song 'Saibo' from Shor In The City can be heard playing in the background. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina Dilaik has been basking in the success of her recently released song 'Galat.' The track has already reached 39 million views in just 6 days of its release. The actor features in the song opposite Bigg Boss 13 finalist in the song. The melodious track is crooned by Asees Kaur. Apart from this, fans are loving the actor's comeback on her popular show Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Rubina plays a transgender woman named Saumya in the same. The show will now have TV actor Cezanne Khan play her love interest.