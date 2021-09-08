Sidharth Shukla Demise: Vidyut Jammwal To Pay Tribute To The Bigg Boss 13 Winner

Sidharth Shukla's tragic and untimely demise has left his fans and his friends from the industry in a state of shock and grief. They have been pouring in their solidarity and condolences with the actor's family and his rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill. Now, Sidharth's close friend and actor Vidyut Jammwal has taken to his social media handle to announce that he will be paying his own tribute to the late actor.

Vidyut Jammwal shared a picture on his social media account of Sidharth Shukla rooting for his movie Khuda Haafiz. The Commando 3 actor captioned the picture stating, "A Tribute: The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm." Take a look at his post.

It can be assumed that Vidyut Jammwal will be talking about his equation with Sidharth Shukla and everything that he knew about him as a person. The Commando 2 actor will be going live on his Instagram at 1 pm today (September 8). Sidharth and Vidyut shared a close bond with each other.

The two used to reportedly work out at the same gym. Not only that but Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla used to always give a shoutout to each other's professional achievements on their social media. The Power actor had also reached at the Bigg Boss 13 winner's funeral to pay his last respects.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla's family had recently released an official statement after his demise. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had been part of the actor's journey and had showered him with unconditional love. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor's family further mentioned that the journey will not end as he will be residing in their hearts forever. They added that the actor valued his privacy and therefore his family now should be allowed the privacy to grieve.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. The Balika Vadhu actor was 40 years of age. He was last seen in the series Broken But Beautiful 3. He was also seen in many popular music videos. Sidharth is now survived by his mother Rita Shukla and his sisters.