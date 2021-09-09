Sidharth Shukla's Friend Vindu Dara Singh Says We Need To Remember The Late Actor In A Happy Manner
It's almost a week since Sidharth Shukla passed away and his friends, family and fans are still unable to believe that the actor is not among us. Sidharth Shukla's friend and Bigg Boss 3 winner Vindu Dara Singh is also extremely upset, but said that we need to remember the late actor in a happy manner.
The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "We were all shocked and heartbroken after listening to the news of him passing away. But after the prayer meet was conducted, all his fans and close ones understood that we need to remember Sidharth Shukla in a happy manner and cherish all the good memories we have of him. That's what I am doing now.
Vindu had always supported Sidharth when the latter was in the Bigg Boss house. When people were comparing Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan's fight in the Bigg Boss OTT house with Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, he had said that no one can copy them.
He had also added that Sidharth Shukla was something else and he felt that if somebody could defeat him it would have been Sidharth.