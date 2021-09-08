Bigg Boss OTT: Millind Gaba Says He & Akshara Singh Felt Targeted; Reacts To Sidharth Shukla's Demise

In recent episode of Sunday Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss OTT, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were eliminated. Many viewers were disappointed with Akshara's elimination and slammed the makers as well as Karan Johar for being biased. In an interview, Akshara had opened up about her elimination and felt that the show and her elimination were pre-planned. She also felt that host Karan Johar is biased.

Millind, who was Akshara's connection, agreed with Akshara's claim. In an interview with Spotboye, Millind revealed that he felt, he and Akshara were targeted.

He was quoted by the portal as saying, "I actually don't know what she has said as I have been caught up with my own media interviews ever since I have woke up today. But yes I heard that Akshara is a little disappointed. And I would like to support her in this also. Because I am sure whatever she is saying she must be saying thoughtfully. And more than this I would only like to comment after watching that video. I am sure Akshara must have found out something if she is claiming that. Because whatever questions were asked to me by the audience on 'Sunday Ka Vaar' I also felt targeted."

He added that he and Akshara were targeted before the eviction. He also felt that their elimination was unfair.

Meanwhile, Millind was shocked to learn about tragic demise of Sidharth Shukla. In another interview, the singer spoke about the time when Sidharth entered Bigg Boss OTT house with Shehnaaz Gill as guests, a few weeks back.

He was quoted by TOI as saying, "When he walked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, he came in with a lot of positive aura. He gave a big brother vibe. I really felt that I have got a big brother who came inside to guide us all. Shehnaaz Gill also supported me a lot when she came inside, she asked me to come out of my comfort zone and go all out and play. She told me how people are loving my laughter outside."

Millind added that when he came out and heard about Sidharth's demise, it shook him from inside and he couldn't process the news. He added that he couldn't handle it nor he was able to accept it.

He concluded by saying, "Whatever has happened, it is very unfair and it shouldn't have happened. Bahut galat hua hai... and when I heard how he passed away, his head was in Shehnaaz's lap, I was disheartened. It is very tragic. I send all my prayers. May Mata Rani bless his soul with all the happiness and peace. I know he is not with us but he will always stay in our hearts. I am his huge fan. He will always be in my prayers and I will pray for his family also."