Sidharth Shukla On Broken But Beautiful 3: There Was A Bit Of Nervousness On The First Day

Sidharth Shukla, who was last seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, returns to the fiction after three long years. His last fictional show was Dil Se Dil Tak in which he was seen with Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin. The actor will be seen making his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

About shooting for Broken But Beautiful 3, the actor said that he was a bit of nervousness on the first day. He also added that he was praying that he hasn't forgotten acting!

Sidharth was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Honestly, there was a bit of nervousness on the first day. I was questioning myself if I'll be able to pull it off as I have been myself in the last few years. I was in fact praying that I haven't forgotten acting (laughs) but I think once the camera turns on, everything falls into place naturally."

In another interview, the actor shared his experience of working in television and OTT platforms. He feels that both mediums have their share of challenges and as an actor, their job is to act in any medium.

He was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "I know the whole world is hooked to the web platforms, and I feel it is the new medium now. The OTT consumption, especially since last year, has tremendously increased. People are consuming different things, and actors are willing to experiment more with content on the webspace."

He further added that both mediums have their share of challenges and as an actor, their job is to act in any medium. He strongly believes that if the content is good, people will watch it, irrespective of the medium. Sidharth further added that he is excited about his digital debut and is looking forward to the audience's response to Broken But Beautiful 3.