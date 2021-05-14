Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla & Sonia Rathee's Story Of Love & Obsession Looks Intriguing

Fans Trend Broken But Beautiful 3 On Twitter

Fans loved the teaser and Sidharth and Sonia's acting skills, especially they are in love with Sidharth's expressions! The background music/sound track is also a plus. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show which will be released on May 29, and are impressed with the promo and Sidharth so much that they are trending ‘Broken But Beautiful 3' on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments

@Sid_ShuklaFC

"The trailer gives us a sneak-peek into #AgastyaRao & Rumi Desai s relationship while showcasing how sometimes too much love too can kill a relationship.The refreshing trailer looks equally exciting & promising that raises the anticipation levels up a notch. #BrokenButBeautiful3."

@OfficialSidNaaz

"The man is brilliant, the range of emotions he is capable of portraying is so wide. Have always been stunned by his acting, today i realized how much i was missing it ♥️ @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgastyaRao."

@HusainHacker

"Just can't get over the Acting Skills of @sidharth_shukla you just KILLED it........ NAILED it....... ROCK it🔥#BrokenButBeautiful3 is a BLOCKBUSTER!"

Adeeba

"Sidharth Shukla, you beauty! 🤍 The trailer looks fantastic. YOU look fantastic. I cannot wait for Agastya Rao to grace our screens and blow our minds away. Kya kiya hai tu ne ✨♥️#BrokenButBeautiful3 @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla #AgastyaRao."

Aparupa Basu

"Love the teaser of #BrokenButBeautiful3 . #SidharthShukla is looking brilliant. And can't wait to hear #KyaKiyaHaiTune. Already in love with the tune @AmaalMallik @ArmaanMalik22."