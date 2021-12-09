Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Among Most Tweeted Personalities & TV Shows

A
lot
of
things
both
good
and
bad
happened
this
year
and
Twitter
kept
buzzing.
Recently,
Twitter
released
the
most
popular
hashtags
that
kept
the
country
engrossed
in
2021.
Take
a
look!
Most
Tweeted
Bigg
Boss
Personalities
Of
2021
Among
the
most
tweeted
Bigg
Boss
celebrities
were
Sidharth
Shukla,
who
topped
the
list.
His
sudden
and
untimely
demise
left
entire
nation
in
a
shock.
At
second
is
Bigg
Boss
14
winner
Rubina
Diliak
and
at
the
third
place
is
Sid's
best
friend
Shehnaaz
Gill,
who
is
fans'
favourite
and
has
been
in
the
news
not
only
for
her
bond
with
Sidharth
but
also
for
her
work
and
amazing
transformation.
At
fourth
place
is
Rahul
Vaidya
followed
by
Jasmin
Bhasin,
who
both
are
not
only
in
the
news
for
professional
reasons,
but
also
for
their
relationship
with
their
partner/boyfriend-
Disha
Parmar
and
Aly
Goni,
respectively.
Most
Tweeted
TV
Shows
Of
2021
Bigg
Boss
tops
the
list
of
most
tweeted
TV
shows
of
2021.
At
the
beginning
of
the
year,
Bigg
Boss
14
was
in
news
for
its
finale,
later
it
was
Bigg
Boss
OTT
and
now
it
is
Bigg
Boss
15.
At
the
second
place
is
Star
Plus'
Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin,
that
is
one
of
the
top
shows
of
the
TRP
chart.
The
show
stars
Aishwarya
Sharma,
Neil
Bhatt
and
Aiyesha
Singh
in
the
lead
roles.
Colors'
Barrister
Babu
is
at
the
third
place.
The
show
was
in
the
news
for
its
leap
and
it
recently
went
off-air.
Star
Plus' longest-running
show
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai
is
at
the
fourth
place
followed
by
Mehndi
Hai
Rachne
Waali
at
the
fifth
place.
While
the
former
took
a
leap
and
has
Harshad
Chopda,
Pranali
Rathod
and
Karishma
Sawant
in
the
leads;
MHRW
was
in
the
news
for
its
unique
story
line.
The
show
that
starred
Sai
Ketan
Rao
and
Shivangi
Khedkar
went
off-air
recently.