Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss, Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali Among Most Tweeted Personalities & TV Shows

A lot of things both good and bad happened this year and Twitter kept buzzing. Recently, Twitter released the most popular hashtags that kept the country engrossed in 2021. Take a look!

Most Tweeted Bigg Boss Personalities Of 2021

Among the most tweeted Bigg Boss celebrities were Sidharth Shukla, who topped the list. His sudden and untimely demise left entire nation in a shock. At second is Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Diliak and at the third place is Sid's best friend Shehnaaz Gill, who is fans' favourite and has been in the news not only for her bond with Sidharth but also for her work and amazing transformation.

At fourth place is Rahul Vaidya followed by Jasmin Bhasin, who both are not only in the news for professional reasons, but also for their relationship with their partner/boyfriend- Disha Parmar and Aly Goni, respectively.

Most Tweeted TV Shows Of 2021

Bigg Boss tops the list of most tweeted TV shows of 2021. At the beginning of the year, Bigg Boss 14 was in news for its finale, later it was Bigg Boss OTT and now it is Bigg Boss 15.

At the second place is Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, that is one of the top shows of the TRP chart. The show stars Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt and Aiyesha Singh in the lead roles. Colors' Barrister Babu is at the third place. The show was in the news for its leap and it recently went off-air.

Star Plus' longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is at the fourth place followed by Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali at the fifth place. While the former took a leap and has Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the leads; MHRW was in the news for its unique story line. The show that starred Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar went off-air recently.