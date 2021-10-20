Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Music Video 'Habit' OUT Now: Lyrics Will Break Your Heart

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's 'Habit' OUT Now

Saregama shared a video and captioned it as, "Thousands of #SidNaaz fans wanted the song immediately. Who are we to come in the way? #HABIT OUT NOW."

Sidharth-Shehnaaz's Habit

The song is composed by Arko, lyrics are penned by Kumaar and sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Arko. The shayari is by Khalid Sharif. The video begins with Shehnaaz telling the shayari and then the song shifts to flashback of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fun and dance scenes.

SidNaaz’s Habit's Lyrics Will Break Your Heart

Some BTS scenes are also shown in the video. As requested by fans, the song is not manipulated and it is "as it is"! The lyrics ‘Teri Ik Baat Bhi Sach Nahi Lagdi, Mainu Chhod De Na Soneya', ‘Aaj kal Mujhse Yun Rakhda Hai Duriyaan', ‘Dil Todne Ka Habit Hai, Toh Dil Tod De Na Soneya' and others will remind us of Sidharth and break our heart! Take a look at a few fans reaction on Twitter and YouTube!

Fans’ Reaction: Jaaz, Sabkhatam13 & Priya

@jazz_lynn: Lyrics 😭💔.

Prathima & Simran

@Sabkhatam13: Oml I am already crying. ♡😭🤧 Dil todne ka habit tch yaar the song kinna pyaara.🤧😭💘.Priya: It means alot to us and the little happiness wt u hv given us, is beyond description!

@PrathimaBasavaraju: Wowwww it's sooo Beautiful ♥️ I am going to cry my babies 😭😭😭😭 my baba Sidharthhhhhh 😭😭😭😭.

Simran: "Dil todne ka habit hai toh dil tod de na soneya" Teri ek baat bhi saach nehi lagdi. Menu chor de na soniya. The lyrics 😭.

Renuka & Laxmi

Paramanand Renuka: The wait is finally over. Thankyou Saregama Music for creating such magical and emotional video💞💞. Thankyou for letting us watch our #sidnaaz together for the last time❤❤😭😭. Miss you Sid💔. Song and the voice is magic itself. Loved it. Sidnaaz was, is and will be an emotion❤❤.

Laxmi Ayer: After saw this song literally i got tears in my eyes i can try to control but i can't yrr😭😭😭😭😭.