After Refuting Divorce Rumours, ‘Mahadev’ Mohit Raina Wishes Wife On 1st Wedding Anniversary With Cute Message

TV star Mohit Raina, who became a household name after portraying Lord Shiva in hit series Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, made headlines a few days back when reports suggested that everything is not fine between him and wife Aditi Sharma.

Their divorce rumours started doing the rounds when fans claimed that he has deleted his wedding pictures from social media. However, soon after, the actor refused the separation rumours and stated that he's currently chilling with Aditi in Himachal Pradesh where they'll be celebrating their first anniversary.

Well, Mohit and Aditi exchanged wedding vows on December 24 in an intimate ceremony. Later, on New Year 2022, he shared a few dreamy pictures from the ceremony and shared the news with fans.

Today (December 24), they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, Mohit took to social media and posted a picture with Aditi from their Himachal Pradesh vacation.

In the photo, the coule is looking happy while posing together in their winter clothes.

Wishing her on their first anniversary, Mohit posted the photo inInstagram and wrote, "Cheers to two imperfect pieces that fit perfectly together. Happy 1 my (heart emoji)"

Take a look at the post below:

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!