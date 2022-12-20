Ishqbaaaz Star Kunal Jaisingh Wishes Wife Bharati Kumar On 4th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Photo

Kunal Jaisingh Wishes Bharati

On the special occasion, Kunal took to social media to wish his wife Bharati and posted a heartfelt note. Wishing his darling wife Bharati on their fourth anniversary, the actor posted a romantic picture on Instagram.

Kunal Jaisingh’s Heartfelt Message For Wife

"Happy Anniversary my love... Whoever said that marriage is not an easy journey was right about it... but what he didnt mention was that for anything beautiful to bloom it must stand the test of time... with all the ups and downs... a wedding is a day but a marriage is a life time... and im glad im living that with you... you are my strength and my weakness and thank you for being both... thank you for walking into my life and showing me what growth is, what maturity is, what life is... happy anniversary my love to now and forever... Love you Bhats... #4years #anniversary #us"

Bharati Also Wished Kunal

On the special occasion, even Bharati posted a set of pictures on Instagram in which she's seen beaming with joy while posing with the love of her life - Kunal.

‘Happy 4’ To Kunal

In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 4 to us. They say four is a no. of grounding & growth! I'm deeply grateful that we have each other to continue to support each other & nurture ourselves to evolve one day at a time. Love you Kuns. #happyanniversary"

Kunal and Bharati’s Love Story

As mentioned adobe, Kunal & Bharati came closer while shooting for Channel V's The Buddy Project and started dating. Initially, Kunal found Bharati a bit snooty, however, he soon fell in love with her. She even broke his heart by friend-zoning him. But, in the end, even she started feeling for him and they are now happily married. Here's wishing Kunal and Bharati a happy wedding anniversary!