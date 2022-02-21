Aly Goni On His Birthday Plan With Jasmin Bhasin: Visiting London Was On Our Bucket List For Long Time

Of late Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had been hitting headlines. There were speculations that the couple has parted ways. However, a source rubbished rumours and there were reports that the actors are all set to leave for London for Aly's Birthday, which is on February 25.

Aly confirmed to Times Of Indian about London trip with his girlfriend Jasmin. The report also suggested that JasLy will be flying to the place on February 22 and will be joined there by their friends from Dubai.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor revealed that they had planned to visit London on Jasmin's birthday, but couldn't due to the pandemic. He added that their visit to the place was on the bucket list for long time.

Aly was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is my fourth birthday which I am celebrating with Jasmin. Though I will be away from family, I am happy that she will be with me on my birthday. Actually we had planned to visit London on her birthday as it was on our bucket list for a long time, but because of the rising cases of COVID-19, we had to postpone it. Everything looks fine now and we thought there couldn't be a better time than now."

When asked about their itinerary for their trip, he said that they don't have an itinerary yet and it will be impromptu. He added that they will move around the place as much as they can in this 10-day trip.

Aly said that there he doesn't follow a birthday ritual and concluded by saying, "The only ritual I have followed all these years is to celebrate it in my hometown with my close friends and family. So this year once I am back from London, I will visit them and celebrate it with them again."