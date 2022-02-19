What Break-Up? Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni Have Special Plans For His Birthday; Couple To Fly To London: Report
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the adorable jodis in the television industry. The couple often share cute pictures on social media that make their JasLy fans go aww! Recently, there have been rumours that the couple parted ways which broke their hearts. However, Aly wasn't happy with the rumours, and recently a Bollywood Life source clarified that all is well between them and they celebrated Valentine's Day together. It was even said that the couple is planning vacation on Aly's birthday, which is on February 25.
A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "This time, they will be celebrating in London. The two of them are planning to have his birthday week in the UK. Jasmin and Aly will be flying out in a couple of days. These rumours are rubbish."
Apparently, the rumours of their split started doing the rounds after Jasmin shared a cryptic post on how some people have double standards. People assumed things and that's how speculations regarding split started spreading like a wildfire.
Currently, both the actors are busy with their solo projects.