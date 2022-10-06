Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Backs Rapper MC Stan, Recalls Being 'Avoided' In BB 14

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who took part in Bigg Boss 14, was amongst the strongest contenders in the show. Though he couldn't win the show, he regained his popularity with the people and made fans with his honest and outspoken attitude. The popular singer recently came out in support of the newest contestant on Bigg Boss 16, rapper MC Stan. In the latest episode, MC Stan can be seen being isolated and cornered in the BB house. Rahul Vaidya, meanwhile, was seen backing the rapper.

Rahul recalled how he too felt "un-welcomed, avoided" in the first 3 weeks of the season 14. Taking to Twitter, the singer said that he could be related to the rapper. Sharing a post, Rahul wrote, "Heard MC Stan saying towards d end "vibe hi nahi aa raha" I feel him! First 3 weeks of my season nobody spoke to me,when I used to go to a place where others r sitting I was Un-welcomed, avoided & made to feel unimportant! Keep Strong bro. This show is tough! Waqt Badlega!"

In response to a query about BB 16 contestants by a social media user, Rahul said, "I feel when it comes to BigBoss, makers & contestants both take a bit of time to settle and find their sweet spots. Abhi shuru hi hua hai. I know the first two episodes were a lil off but set ho jayega .. thoda waqt do.. But yes, I would have liked to see better names on the show. (sic)." Another fan commented "Bro unaware he has the biggest fanbase and he knows it he is the only contestant who is joining big boss at the peak of his career just check his social media statistics".

Meanwhile, Rahul's fans appreciated his gesture towards MC Stan. One fan wrote, "Undoubtedly, the show IS Tough!! And what you've said here below is valid even for the ones supporting their favourites from outside." Another fan said, "& thn You changed the whole game Dilwala Raja for many reasons."



Speaking on the work front, Rahul Vaidya, who shot to fame with singing reality shows like Star Yaar Kalakar and Indian Idol 1, has been a known face in showbiz. He has also participated in a few non-singing shows, such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and Bigg Boss 14.

Host Salman Khan kickstarted the 16th edition of the reality show on October 1, and the show is already making headlines every day. This season includes celebrities from all walks of life like Tajikistan singer-blogger Abdu Rozik, rapper MC Stan, tv stars Sreejita De, Tinaa Dutta, Gautam Singh Vig, Ankit Gupta, filmmaker Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Rajasthani dancer Gori Nigori and more as contestants. The show airs on Colors tv.