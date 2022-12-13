Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Cosy With Rumoured BF Vishal Singh In New Video. Fans Say 'Shaadi Kiske...'

Guess who is hogging all the limelight with her new video? None other than Devoleena Bhattacharjee. On Tuesday (December 13), the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress posted a haldi picture, sparking rumours about her wedding. After she dropped a photo, Devoleena's co-star Vishal Singh shared a video where the duo can be seen getting cosy with each other.

DEVOLEENA FLAUNTS BANGLES, MEHENDI, SINDOOR IN VIDEO

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant danced with her Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh as they shared a cosy moment with each other. The two rumoured lovebirds beamed with joy as they posed together. While the Bengali beauty looked beautiful in a yellow traditional outfit, Vishal donned a white kurta. They grooved to the beats of Chokra Jawan from Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Ishaqzaade.

Devoleena flaunted her bangles and mehendi as she gave us a glimpse of her OOTD. We couldn't help but notice the sindoor (vermillion) in her forehead.

Vishal, who played the role of Devoleena's on-screen brother-in-law in Saathiya, hugged her, giving us a picture-perfect moment. He posted the video on his official Instagram handle along with a heart emoji.

Check out the viral clip right here!

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages, asking the duo if they are getting married. The social media users were confused as the two TV stars have not dropped hints about their wedding.

One user commented, "Shaadi kiske saath hai, hum sab confused hain" while another wrote, "Kiske saath shaadi kiya."

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE'S HALDI PIC

Earlier in the day, the BB 13 contestant treated her fans with a picture from her haldi ceremony. The snap sparked rumours about her wedding. Although the actress has not opened up about her personal life, gossip mills suggest that she is dating Vishal Singh. Her recent photo added fuel to the speculations about her dating her co-star.

She flaunted henna-filled hands in the viral photo, leaving the fans confused. The actress, who is known for being vocal on different issues, grabbed eyeballs when she dropped a romantic video with Vishal in the first week of December 2022.

It remains to be seen if Devoleena is getting married for real or it is a promotional gimmick for an upcoming music video.

