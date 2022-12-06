When Divya Agarwal Revealed The REAL REASON For Her Break Up With Varun Sood & It Was Not Madhurima Roy

Divya Gets Engaged Months After Her Break Up With Varun

As netizens are showering best wishes on the newly engaged couple, they can't help but notice the fact that Divya's engagement news came just a few months after her break up with Varun Sood. To note, Varun and Divya had called off their relationship early this year. While it was an amicable decision, their break up did leave the fans wondering what made Varun and Divya part ways after dating each other for four years.

Divya Reveals The Reason For Her Break Up With Varun

In an interview, Divya opened up on the reason behind her break up with Varun Sood and said, "I could not see my future with Varun, and hence I decided to end the relationship on a good note. It was my decision to put the news of our breakup on social media and I received a lot of flak for my decision. I used to get abused but I chose to ignore it as my inner peace is what matters".

Was Madhurima Roy The Reason For Varun-Divya Break Up

Meanwhile, there were reports that Varun's alleged affair with Madhurima Roy was the reason behind his split with Divya. However, the Bigg Boss OTT winner vehemently dismissed the rumours. Defending Varun, Divya had tweeted, "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone, no one has the right to speak anything rubbish! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life! Respect".

Varun Sood Broke Silence On His Split With Divya Agarwal

Later, Varun Sood also opened up on this break up with Divya Agarwal and said, "Hey guys! Just want to address this to everyone. Let people breathe. If 2 people are quite about something they are going through something trying to figure something. Quit the blame game. Thoda space please".