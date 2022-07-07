Divya Agarwal On Her Break-Up With Varun Sood: I Don't Know If It Was A Good Or Bad Move

Divya Agarwal has been in the news both due to personal and professional reasons. The actress is super busy after winning Bigg Boss OTT. She has been busy shooting for music videos- with Mohsin Khan and Parth Samthaan. There were also reports that she was approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She had expressed her wish to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

A few months ago, she surprised fans by announcing her split with Varun Sood. The couple had started dating after doing Ace of Space together. Their break-up upset their fans, in fact many of them even trolled her for parting ways with him. Divya has now opened up on her break-up.

She said that she saw what the relationship with Varun would look like in the coming years and decided to part ways on a good note. She even added that she doesn't know if parting ways was a good or a bad move.

The actress was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying, "I don't know if it was a good or bad move. It (announcing the break-up on social media) took guts and it was my decision. I kept myself first and announced about the break-up the way I wanted. Mujhe gaaliyan bhi padi thi, but I ignored them."

Divya added, "The fact that I don't want to talk about why we spilt makes everyone go crazy, but there are a few things that are private and you keep them to yourself. I could see how things would be (with Varun) a few years later, and it was better to end the chapter on a good note, so that the good memories stay with me."

The actress, who has strong social media connect, feels being honest with her fans was right thing to do. She feels that reality shows gave her an edge and people know who she is as a person. She feels her honesty is working for her, even as an actor.