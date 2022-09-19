Gauahar Khan Says She Is Looking Forward To Exploring Motherhood: I Hope That Happens Soon

Gauahar Khan, who was recently a part of three digital shows, is celebrating the completion of the first year of her marriage. The Bigg Boss 7 winner got married last year to Zaid Darbar and has now opened up about her desire to explore motherhood, in an interview with HT.

The actress shared that she intends to extend her family and said, “I definitely look forward to being a mother. I really hope that happens soon. I never plan (things, so) when it’s about to happen it will happen. It’s not something Zaid (Darbar, dancer-husband) and I have planned for ki ek saal baad, do saal baad…We have never actually had this conversation.”

On being quizzed about bagging roles, Gauahar said that she is extremely grateful to directors who have thought of her in varied characters, however, she divulged that she refrains from approaching filmmakers for work. Khan said, “I mean I would have loved to if I had that kind of position in life. When I started, I started as an outsider, and I used to feel shy, and wonder if it was the correct thing to approach people (for work). I’m not saying that there’s anything wrong with that. I have people from the extended family who are in the industry but I have never spoken to them or picked up a call and said I really want to do the project.”

She further shared that she has never really picked up a call on somebody and said that she wants to be a part of their project. Gauahar added that it is not because she didn’t want to, but because she doesn’t really know how to do it. The actress concluded by stating that she just believes in waiting for the right opportunity to come her way. On the professional front, Khan has been a part of web series such as Bestseller, Salt City and Shiksha Mandal this year.