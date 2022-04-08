Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Open Up On Becoming Parents To Baby Girl

TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee were blessed with a baby girl on April 3, 2022. The duo is currently on cloud nine after embracing parenthood for the first time. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, the couple said that they couldn't stop crying after seeing their daughter for the first time. Debina also stated that her husband and her parents are at the top of the world after becoming proud grandparents.

Gurmeet Choudhary has already started working on becoming the best father to his daughter. He said, "I have always loved having kids around but seeing my own baby brought a different level of happiness for both of us. I want to be a hero to my daughter. People have been talking to me about the father-daughter connection and I have been feeling that. I have been smiling throughout."

The actor further stated that he became very protective of Debina during pregnancy. Let us tell you, Gurmeet Choudhary is on paternity leave for a month now and he has left many projects for that. Moreover, he has also taken a break from his ongoing project to be with his daughter and wife.

When asked about the name of the baby, Debina Bonnerjee said, "We are still deciding on that. We have decided on the first letter of the name and will finalise a name soon too."

Let us tell you, Debina and Gurmeet moved to Mumbai 18 years ago. After dating for many years, they tied the knot in February 2011. The duo has acted together in the show Ramayan as Ram and Sita.