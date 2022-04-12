Jaa Rahe Ho: Mohsin Khan & Akanksha Puri’s Music Video Shows Love, Pain And Agony

Playing the main protagonist Mohsin and Akanksha and their electrifying chemistry is ought to keep the audience engaged. Actress Akanksha Puri and Mohsin Khan who have been loved by all their fans are coming together for a music video for the first time which is filled with a lot of emotions.

The twist is what makes the song even more interesting. Though music videos have become a new normal to get every aspect right to make it a hit is what, 'Jaa Rahe Ho' stands which makes it a complete package!

When spoken to actor Mohsin Khan on this he said, "Jaa Rahe Ho is a journey of two people who are in love, it's about the process with a never seen before the twist, for which you have to wait. I am excited for the audience to see it and I hope that audience loves it".

Actress Akanksha Puri said, "The song is very close to my heart and I am loving the way it has turned out. It is about a relationship where there's always one person who finds it difficult to let go. And I am very excited for the fans and the audience to witness it".

The long-awaited love saga featuring Mohsin Khan and Akanksha Puri in Jaa Rahe Ho is composed by Kunaal Vermaa and sung by Yasser Desai. Directed by Ranju Varghese, the song is officially out on Saregama's YouTube Channel and all audio streaming platforms.