Mouni Roy Shares A Lovely Picture With Her Husband-To-Be Suraj Nambiar; Calls Him ‘Everything’

Popular actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar today (January 27, 2022) in Goa. The pre-wedding festivities of the soon-to-be-married couple have already begun, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute and happy moments. Ahead of the wedding, Mouni shared a lovely picture with her husband-to-be Suraj on Instagram for the first time.

The Naagin actress wrote a beautiful caption for him and called him 'everything'. Mouni Roy captioned the post as, "Everything. #HariOm 🔱ॐ नमः शिवायः."

In the above picture, one can see Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are looking super happy as they are all set to spend their lives with each other. Mouni looked gorgeous in a red outfit, while Suraj opted for a white kurta-pyjama. The picture is going viral on social media, and fans have been wishing the couple a happy married life.

Mouni Roy To Marry Her Beau Suraj Nambiar On THIS Date: Report

Talking about Mouni and Suraj's wedding festivities, Mouni's haldi ceremony took place yesterday (January 26) in Goa. Her Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani shared some adorable pictures with the beautiful bride-to-be on Instagram. He captioned the pictures as, "Just so happy !! God bless u @imouniroy !!"

In the above pictures, Arjun Bijlani can be seen applying haldi on Mouni. The moment is quite priceless and fans are loving them. Talking about the wedding, Mouni and Suraj are expected to get married as per Bengali and Malayali customs. Their mehendi and haldi ceremonies were attended by their close friends and family members in Goa.

Has Mouni Roy Cancelled Mumbai Reception Due To COVID-19 Restrictions?

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's next, Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.