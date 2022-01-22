Mouni Roy & Sujay To Marry In Bengali & South Indian Styles; Has The Actress Cancelled Mumbai Reception?

Mouni Roy and Sujay Nambiar are all set to get married on January 27. The wedding will be a two-day affair- the Bengali wedding on January 26 followed by South Indian style wedding on the following day, as Sujay is a South Indian. The sangeet ceremony will be held on January 26. Due to the current scenario, the wedding will have only 50 people in attendance.

Apparently, a couple of days after wedding, their reception was planned in Mumbai. As per TOI report, the couple has apparently cancelled their reception because of the pandemic-led restrictions.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Mouni and Sujay had planned a reception party for their friends and her industry colleagues. However, keeping in mind the surge in COVID-19 cases, they have cancelled the party. She doesn't want to put anyone's health at risk."

The source further revealed, "Her family and close friends will be attending the wedding in Goa. The actress has planned both Bengali and South Indian-style weddings, as she wants to incorporate rituals from both regions on her big day."

Mouni Roy & Suraj Nambiar To Have A Beach Wedding In Goa: More Details Inside

Mouni Roy Back On TV After 5 Yrs As Judge On DID Li'l Masters 5; Here's What She Said About Her Wedding Rumour

Meanwhile, Mouni will be seen judging a dance reality show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters Season 5. She will be making a comeback on television after five long years. When she was asked about her wedding, the actress chose not to answer it and said that she doesn't like to comment on her personal life.