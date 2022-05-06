Naagin 6: Zeeshan Is Thrilled To Enter The Show; His Character To Spoil Tejasswi Prakash AKA Pratha's Plans

Naagin 6 is one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. The show's plot has been keeping the audience hooked. To spice up the show, the makers have roped in Lock Upp contestant Zeeshan Khan, who will play the role of an antagonist.

Zeeshan is happy and thrilled to be a part of Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal's show. Recently, he revealed how he bagged the show and about his role in the supernatural show.

On how he bagged the show, he said that after he came out of Lock Upp, he was looking out for projects. He added that when this opportunity came his way, he immediately said yes. He called it a dream project and role.

The actor said that he is doing a fiction show after a long time and as soon as he entered the vanity van he felt nostalgic.

Zeeshan said, "I think in the past few months, whatever hardships I have gone through, they are bearing fruits now. I know that I am a good actor and I have done good work, so good work will come to me. During Kumkum Bhagya people didn't know me much but now that I am back, I can see the difference. People are treating me in a different way. But having said that, saying lines in front of the camera and reading scripts has never made me this happy. I cannot express how thrilledI am right now."

Talking about his co-stars, he said that he spent a lot of time with Sudha Chandran and added that she made him feel welcomed. He further added that he was very touched by that.

About his character in the show, he revealed that his character will be seen spoiling all plans of Shesh Naagin (played by Tejasswi).

He concluded by saying, "One supernatural character is Tejasswi and the other is me. I am the leader of the mongoose gang who will always bully the shesh naagin, which is Tejaswwi. I am going to be this bad boy who spoils all the plans she makes and I am sure it is going to be fun."