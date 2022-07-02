Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive For COVID-19 With 'Heavy Symptoms'; Actress Urges People To Wear Masks

Nikki Tamboli has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress took to her Instagram account to reveal the same and added that she 'heavy symptoms'. She mentioned in her post that she is under quarantine and urged people to wear masks and follow COVID protocols.

The actress shared a note that read as, "Hello Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID-19 with heavy symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself where I am taking necessary precautions. Humble request to the one's who have come in my contact to get themselves tested at the earliest! and urge people to wear mask and continue to follow the COVID protocols." (sic)

As soon as Nikki revealed the same on social media, her friends and fans wished her speedy recovery by commenting on her post. Her Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant Abhinav Shukla commented, "Oh ho ! Get well soon Nikki 🤗."We wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Apart from BB 14 and KKK 11, she also appeared on Bharti Singh's comedy show The Khatra Khatra Show. There are also reports that the actress has been approached for dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10.

It is also being said that she has also been approached for a Hindi remake of Hollywood reality show Temptation Island, which is originally an American show with the concept of finding a perfect guy for the girl.

According to ETimes TV report, Hindi version of Temptation Island shoot will be held abroad and the concept will be the same to find a perfect guy for the girl in the show. It is being said that the actress spoke to the production team of the show, where they loved the energy of the actress and are eager to get her on-board. However, the dates are clashing due to which Nikki will have to opt for either of these reality shows. It has to be seen which show she will opt for.