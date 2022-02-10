Nisha Aur Uske Cousins' Vibhu Raghave Diagnosed With Cancer; Gets Teary-Eyed As He Talks About His Condition

Vibhu Raghave, who is known for his stint in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is currently facing a tough time as he has been diagnosed with cancer. The actor shared videos on his Instagram account, in which he was seen almost teart-eyed as he spoke about his condition and revealed how this changed his life in a day.

Vibhu said, "I was sick for last few days and about four weeks back they found stage 4 cancer in me, which is in advance stage, which is rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that and in a day life changed. Totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it."

He added, "Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There's so much happening, everybody's praying and sending love and best wishes. Let's hope for the best."

His friends from the industry like Shalien Malhotra, Mohsin Khan, Mouli Ganguly, Zain Imam, Anuj Sachdeva, and Mohit Malik took to the comments section of his post and prayed for his heath.

Zain commented on Vibhu's post, "Bro brohhh always keep that everlasting smile on that pretty face of urs mahn! Ure a gem! I pray for ur immediate recovery and good health 👏🤍🤍" and Mohsin wrote, "Meri jaaan 🔥 we gona see u back with those 6 pack abs mera bhai."

Apart from Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Vibhu worked in TV show Suvreen Guggal-Topper Of The Year. He has also featured in the romantic film Rhythm and in the horror film Pitchfork.