Kushal Tandon Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kushal Tandon, who is known for his show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and was last seen in TV show Beyhadh and web series Bebaakee, has tested positive for COVID-19. His PR team released a statement which revealed that the actor is under isolation.

Kushal recently shot for a music video, 'Numaish' with actress Sidhika Sharma, which is about love and betrayal. The actor was supposed to be at the song launch event, but it has called off because of the actor tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement read as, "With great regret we have to inform that actor Kushal Tandon has been detected COVID positive today morning and is under isolation."

Meanwhile, Kushal has been away from small screen for a while now. When asked him about the reason behind it, he said that he is not trying to stay away from television but he is not getting anything interesting.

He was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I have been doing web shows and music videos. I am not consciously trying to stay away from television, but there should be some story which is interesting enough for me to be part of."

On the other hand, his co-star Sidhika Sharma spoke about the music video 'Numaish' and called the song heart-melting. She called Kushal, a phenomenal actor and said that she enjoyed working with him.

Sidhika was quoted by IANS as saying, "I really hope that once it is out, the audience will really love it and accept this fresh pair, I can't wait for my audience to see me and shower me with their love for the song because it's a full combination of emotional songs that will make you grin one minute and cry the next."