Pandya Store Star Shiny Doshi Calls Simran Budharup Her Younger Sister; Opens Up About Their Off-Screen Bond

Star Plus' show Pandya Store has been grabbing everyone's attention with its going track. According to the current track, Rishita played by Shiny Doshi is seen having a misunderstanding about Dhara (Simran Budharup)'s intentions towards her baby. Rishita feels that Dhara is insecure about her.

Because of this, both Rishita and Dhara are seen having a major tiff on-screen. However, Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup share a strong bond of friendship with each other off-screen. Interestingly, in an interview with India Forums, Shiny also called Simran her 'younger sister'.

Shiny Doshi said, "So, I never had a sister and I always wanted to have a sister in my life. I have a brother, with whom I used to fight a lot but now, of course, we've understood each other's importance and have stopped fighting (laughs). During my childhood, I wished to have a younger sister. Simran is like my own younger sister. We talk a lot and spend a lot of time together. Whenever she is in trouble or needs any help, she comes to me and I make sure to be there for her. It's great to have her on the sets as she keeps the atmosphere lively and fun."

For the unversed, Shiny Doshi had also supported Simran Budharup on social media, when several netizens trolled the latter for her grey-shade character in Pandya Store. They are indeed BFFs and set major friendship goals.

Talking about the show, Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Akshay Kharodia, Kunwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik and others in key roles.