Pratik Sehajpal Asks His Abusive Fans To Leave His #PratikFam For Using Abusive Words Online

Pratik Sehajpal is currently high on victory as he has several projects in his kitty right now. After participating in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15, the handsome hunk will now be seen impressing everyone with his performance in the upcoming celebrity adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Pratik has a solid fan following on social media. His loyal fanbase is also considered as #PratikFam. Well, the Love School 3 fame loves his fans, however, he recently warned them on Twitter. For the unversed, some of his fans used abusive words and dragged someone's mother and relatives on social media.

Due to their actions, the star's image is getting affected. Hence, Pratik Sehajpal recently lashed out at some of his abusive fans and asked them to leave his fandom if they continue doing the same on social media. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist took to Twitter and wrote, "Jo log bhi mere #PratikFam ke naam pe behen ya maa ke liye abusive words bol rahe hain, you guys can leave #PratikFam right now! Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity!" (sic)

Jo log bhi mere #PratikFam ke naam pe behen ya maa ke liye abusive words bol rahe hain, you guys can leave #PratikFam right now!

Sabki Maa and behen ko apni maa aur behen ki tarah samjho aur phir kuchh aage bolo agar bolna hai toh! Shame on anyone for doing all this stupidity! — Pratik Sehajpal (@realsehajpal) May 21, 2022

In his tweet, Pratik Sehajpal asked his fans to consider everyone's mother and sister as their own mother and sister. He asked them to respect people. For the unversed, earlier, Umar Riaz too had scolded his fans for being abusive on social media.

Coming back to his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the show will also have his Bigg Boss 15's buddies Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia and many other TV celebs as contestants. The shooting will be starting in June in South Africa.