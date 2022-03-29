Pratik Sehajpal & Nikki Tamboli Get Along Like A House On Fire, Are They New BFFs?

Pratik Sehajpal and Nikki Tamboli were recently seen in Colors show The Khatra Khatra Show, in which they were seen playing some fun games. The duo had also shot for an ad together. Their chemistry was evident from the time Nikki was seen on Bigg Boss OTT to support Pratik.

As per Bollywood Life report, Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal get along like a house on fire. Apparently, Pratik's sister Prerna Sehajpal is also very fond of Nikki. It is being said that they are approached for a project on OTT as well.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Nikki Tamboli and Pratik Sehajpal get along like a house on fire. The two have bonded beautifully. In fact, Pratik Sehajpal visited her place for the shoot which they did. His sister Prerna Sehajpal is also very fond of Nikki. People have noticed the kind of comfort level they share, which has come out on screen."

The source further said, "The two have been approached for a project on OTT too. But, as of now, it is nothing beyond a good friendship. We cannot predict the future and their chemistry has indeed surprised many."

It has to be recalled that on The Khatra Khatra Show, she had said that she loves Pratik. Recently, when asked about the same, she had told Bombay Times that if she has said something like that, she has said so because she gets paid for her job.

Nikki had told the leading daily that whenever she said that she likes this or that guy on any show, people think that she is in love with that person, but it is not true. She concluded by saying that she gets paid for her job, so she says things.