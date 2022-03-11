Shama Sikander Opens Up About Her Wedding, Celebrates Bachelorette With Her Friends In Mumbai

Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with fiancé James Milliron on March 14 in Goa. Ahead of her big day, the actress opened up about her wedding preparations in an interview with TOI.

Shama said, “I didn’t know that weddings mean so much work. It’s literally like making a film from scratch. There are so many things and people involved. Even though it’s a small party with just 60 people in attendance. But to arrange everything for a destination wedding is quite a task. I haven’t got the time to breathe. I am headed to Goa and all my time will be invested in giving preparations a once over. I have a team, but being a perfectionist, I want to make sure that everything is in place and goes smoothly for all the guests.”

The actress shared that life after marriage won’t be any different as she and James have been companions for a very long time and have been living like partners. She then stated that they are open-minded people who have accepted each other the way they are and do not wish to change a thing about one another.



In the same vein, Shama said that her nuptials too will be a reflection of their relationship. “It’s not a traditional wedding, but more of a spiritual one. It’s the coming together of two energies that are aligned. People attending our big day are a part of our lives and those who wish well for us. There is nothing that’s obligatory or typical. Everything has been curated with all heart. With due respect to other couples, James and I didn’t want to be bound by traditions in any way. I didn’t want to do anything for the sake of it. My wedding will be a big celebration,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shama recently celebrated her bachelorette with her close friends at The St. Regis Mumbai. The actress shared some fun pictures from her white and pink-themed bridal party on her social media handle. We see Shama sporting a white satin dressing robe and a hairband with the word 'bride' written on it whilst her friends wore pink robes and eye masks on their foreheads.

She wrote in her caption, "Finally getting the Bridal vibes…. What a beautiful bachelorette Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day @jamelacemo @geometric.beauty @amisukhadia @vanessabwalia. Thank you @stregismumbai for making my day so soo soooo special a special thanks to the entire team from the bottom of my heart." Check out the post below: