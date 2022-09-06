Sonali Phogat Case: Expensive Cars, Furniture Missing From Her Farmhouse; Daughter Yashodhara Seeks CBI Probe

Sonali Phogat died hours after partying at a Goa restaurant on August 22. Her two aides- PA Sudhir Sangwan and friend Sukhwinder Singh were taken into custody over her alleged murder. Reportedly, Sudhir confessed to the police that he had adulterated her drinks with drugs and forced her to consume them. The motive behind her murder is still unknown and the Police are still investigating the case.

Expensive cars, furniture missing from Sonali's farmhouse: As per India Today report, Goa Police implied in a statement that Sudhir was not only keen on acquiring her property but also wanted to grab her farmhouse on a 20-year lease. Sonali's family members have claimed that cars owned by her are missing. Her brother Watan Dhaka revealed that she owned a Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio, Ford Endeavour and Tata Safari SUVs, out of which only one vehicle has been traced in Gurugram. As per her family members, the cars owned by the late actress-turned-politician has either been sold or transferred by her associate Sudhir Sangwan in his name.

Watan was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Sonali had purchased a Toyota Fortuner SUV after the 2014 assembly elections. She used this SUV for three years and later purchased a Ford Endeavour vehicle. She also later purchased a Skoda car for which the family had paid Rs 4 lakh. Sonali had also purchased a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle. These vehicles are missing."

As per the report, Sonali's driver, Umed Singh claimed that Sudhir had sold Sonali's Mahindra Scorpio SUV for Rs 8 Lakh, put of which a part was used to buy the Tata Safari. He also said that Mercedes-Benz car was hypothecated and still has an unpaid loan amount between Rs 10 to 12 Lakh. He alleged that Sudhir also owed at least Rs 25,000 to him.

Goa Police conclude Gurugram probe: Police Seize passport, jewellery and cash from rented flat of Sonali 's PA Sudhir

As per Tribune India report, Goa cops reached Gurugram court premises and gave information to the court about the list of items recovered from the flat number 901 of the Gurgaon Greens Society, located in Sector 102. Apparently, Sudhir had rented this flat where Sonali went many times.

The police inspector Theron D'Costa of the Goa Police was quoted as saying, "We have confiscated a passport, Aadhaar card, some watches, jewellery, some cash etc from the rented flat of Sudhir Sangwan. Our investigation is still on and we cannot share any information related to the case at the moment."

ANI Tweeted, "Goa Police yesterday seized Sonali Phogat's passport, jewellery, watches, cash worth Rs 16,000, and Sonali's mobile from her flat in Gurugram during the investigation."

Meanwhile, Sonali's teenaged daughter Yashodhara expressed dissatisfaction with current probe into her mother's death and told ANI that no action is being taken and it's about justice for her mother and they won't stand back. She also appealed to the state government to hand over the inquiry of her mother's murder case to the CBI.

She tweeted, "@PMOIndia @cmohry #justiceforsonali I yashodhara phogat daughter of Sonali Phogat appeal to government Please handover this case to CBI from Goa Police. Support us for #justiceforsonali."

