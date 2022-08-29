Sonali Phogat Murder Case: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Named As Sudhir's Wife In Rent Documents- Report

BJP leader and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat's sudden death is getting intense with each passing day. So far, police have made five arrests in connection with the Phogat murder case including two of her associates, Curlies owner and two drug peddlers.

As per IANS report, after the Goa Police filed a murder case based on the complaint of the victim's family, it is being reported that Sonali was named as Sudhir Sangwan's wife in rent documents of Gurgaon Greens society.



As per IANS report, in rent documents of an apartment in Gurgaon Greens society located in Sector 102 of Gurugram, Sonali was named as Sudhir's wife. The report also stated that before leaving for Goa, Sonali and Sudhir had parked their TATA safari vehicle in the society and took a taxi to the airport.

According to sources, three months ago, Sudhir had taken flat number 901 on rent in Gurgaon Greens and police verification was also done for this. The flat was in the name of Krishnakant Tiwari.

A member of the Gurgaon Greens society requesting anonymity said, "Though he never met Sonali in society, he occasionally met Sudhir. Since the two lived like common tenants, most of the people did not even know about her. It's only after her death that people came to know that she used to live in the society."

On the other hand, a lawyer close to Sonali Phogat denied any information about Sudhir Sangwan and Sonali residing in Gurugram's society as husband and wife, and said that Sudhir had recently visited the Hisar tehsil office in connection with Sonali Phogat and her widowed sister's property-related work.

The lawyer claimed, "Sonali recently went abroad for 15 days and Sudhir was taking care of her locker, where her properly related documents and house keys were kept. We suspect that some economic reason must be a motive behind her sudden death."

